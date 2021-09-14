PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Bamber Bridge 4 Photo by Morgan Exley

Boro's poor form continued with a 4-2 home loss against Bamber Bridge in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:14 pm

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Ash Jackson in action for Boro against Bamber Bridge Photo by Morgan Exley

2.

Nathan Cartman slides in to get the ball Photo by Morgan Exley

3.

Nick Hutton gets to grips with a Bamber Bridge player Photo by Morgan Exley

4.

Bamber Bridge hold off Boro's Nick Hutton

