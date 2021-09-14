PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Bamber Bridge 4

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Bamber Bridge 4 Photo by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Bamber Bridge 4Boro's poor form continued with a 4-2 home loss against Bamber Bridge in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday.By Andy BloomfieldTuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:13 pmUpdated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:14 pm Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.1. Ash Jackson in action for Boro against Bamber Bridge Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales2. Nathan Cartman slides in to get the ball Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales3. Nick Hutton gets to grips with a Bamber Bridge player Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales4. Bamber Bridge hold off Boro's Nick Hutton Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4