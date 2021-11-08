PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Lancaster City 0

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Lancaster City 0 Photos by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Lancaster City 0Scarborough Athletic returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home success against Lancaster City on Saturday.By Andy BloomfieldMonday, 8th November 2021, 9:19 am Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.Undefined: twitter1. The Boro fans take in the action Photo Sales2. Ryan Watson on the ball in midfield for Boro Photo Sales3. Boro fans applaud the 2-0 win Photo Sales4. Boro defender Dylan Cogill clears the ball Photo SalesScarborough AthleticLancaster CityFlamingo Land StadiumNext Page Page 1 of 5