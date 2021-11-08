PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Lancaster City 0 Photos by Morgan Exley

PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Lancaster City 0

Scarborough Athletic returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home success against Lancaster City on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:19 am

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

Undefined: twitter

1.

The Boro fans take in the action

Photo Sales

2.

Ryan Watson on the ball in midfield for Boro

Photo Sales

3.

Boro fans applaud the 2-0 win

Photo Sales

4.

Boro defender Dylan Cogill clears the ball

Photo Sales
Scarborough AthleticLancaster CityFlamingo Land Stadium
Next Page
Page 1 of 5