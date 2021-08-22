PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Warrington Town 0

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Warrington Town 0 Photos by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 2 Warrington Town 0Scarborough Athletic earned their first league win of the NPL Premier season with a 2-0 success against Warrington on Saturday afternoon.By Andy BloomfieldSunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:47 amUpdated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:52 am Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the game for the Scarborough News.1. Ash Jackson challenges for a header Photo Sales2. Kieran Glynn, no 11, is congratulated for putting Boro 2-0 up Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales3. Kieran Glynn heads home Boro's second goal Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales4. Lewis Turner brings the ball forward for Boro Photo by Morgan Exley Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 5