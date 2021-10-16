PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 3 Witton Albion 2

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 3 Witton Albion 2 Photos by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 3 Witton Albion 2Scarborough Athletic claimed revenge with a 3-2 home win against Witton Albion, the side that had knocked them out of the FA Cup earlier in the season, on Saturday.By Andy BloomfieldSaturday, 16th October 2021, 10:00 pmUpdated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:02 pm Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.Undefined: twitter1. Michael Coulson in action v Witton Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales2. Will Thornton in action for Boro at home to Witton Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales3. Michael Coulson pushes on against Witton Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales4. Ash Jackson scored Boro's first goal Photo by Morgan Exley Photo SalesScarborough AthleticFlamingo Land StadiumNext Page Page 1 of 4