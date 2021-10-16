PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 3 Witton Albion 2 Photos by Morgan Exley

Scarborough Athletic claimed revenge with a 3-2 home win against Witton Albion, the side that had knocked them out of the FA Cup earlier in the season, on Saturday.

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Michael Coulson in action v Witton Photo by Morgan Exley

2.

Will Thornton in action for Boro at home to Witton Photo by Morgan Exley

3.

Michael Coulson pushes on against Witton Photo by Morgan Exley

4.

Ash Jackson scored Boro's first goal Photo by Morgan Exley

