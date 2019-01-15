PHOTO FOCUS: Seamer 0-6 Edgehill
Edgehill sealed a superb 6-0 win at title rivals Seamer in Division One of the Scarborough Saturday League.
Steve Lilly was on hand to capture the action for The Scarborough News.
Liam Cooper clears for Edgehill under pressure from Seamer's Danny Glendinning
Edgehill's Ricky Nock tries to hold up Danny Glendinning
Seamer win a header during their disappointing 6-0 defeat to home to Edgehill
Tyson Stubbings searches for a gap in the Seamer defence
