PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1 Photos by Richard Ponter

PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1

The Valley claimed a 5-1 home win against Goal Sports in the Scarborough Sunday League.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:48 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:24 pm

Richard Ponter braved the elements at a soaked Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1 Photos by Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2.

PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1 Photos by Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3.

PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1 Photos by Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4.

PHOTO FOCUS - The Valley 5 Goal Sports 1 Photos by Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
ScarboroughSunday LeagueFlamingo Land Stadium
Next Page
Page 1 of 4