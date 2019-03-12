PHOTO FOCUS: West Pier Reserves 0-2 Edgehill Reserves / Scarborough Saturday League Division Two West Pier Reserves lost 2-0 to leaders Edgehill Reserves in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two. Pictures by Steve Lilly. Pier Reserves' Shaun Dolan on the ball Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Pier and Edgehill's reserves battle for the ball jpimedia Buy a Photo Pier's Shaun Dolan puts in a challenge Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo Tyler Richardson is challenged Steve Lilly jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2