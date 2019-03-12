Pier gloveman Rich Curtis makes a save

PHOTO FOCUS: West Pier Reserves 0-2 Edgehill Reserves / Scarborough Saturday League Division Two

West Pier Reserves lost 2-0 to leaders Edgehill Reserves in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two.

Pictures by Steve Lilly.

Pier Reserves' Shaun Dolan on the ball
Pier and Edgehill's reserves battle for the ball
Pier's Shaun Dolan puts in a challenge
Tyler Richardson is challenged
