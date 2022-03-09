Brian 'Wizzie' Wood is pictured with the Pickering Town team in 1973, front row, third from left.

Admission to the match, in memory of Pikes stalwart Wizzie, who sadly passed away in April 2020, is free with voluntary donations to St Catherine’s Hospice gratefully received.

Wizzie’s son, former Pikes manager Mark Wood said: “My father played for a number of clubs including Shildon, Whitby Town, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering Town. However, it was at Pickering where he spent most of his footballing life.

“In addition to playing there he managed the juniors, reserves and first team, was a committee member, ran the bar, and was a lifelong supporter.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...