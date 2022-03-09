Pickering Town and Kirkbymoorside set to pay tribute to Pikes stalwart Wizzie Wood

Pickering Town host Kirkbymoorside in The Wizzie Wood Memorial Trophy match on Tuesday March 15, 7.45pm ko.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:47 pm
Brian 'Wizzie' Wood is pictured with the Pickering Town team in 1973, front row, third from left.

Admission to the match, in memory of Pikes stalwart Wizzie, who sadly passed away in April 2020, is free with voluntary donations to St Catherine’s Hospice gratefully received.

Wizzie’s son, former Pikes manager Mark Wood said: “My father played for a number of clubs including Shildon, Whitby Town, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering Town. However, it was at Pickering where he spent most of his footballing life.

“In addition to playing there he managed the juniors, reserves and first team, was a committee member, ran the bar, and was a lifelong supporter.”

Brian 'Wizzie' Wood, front row, extreme left, lines up with a Pickering Town team
