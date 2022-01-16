Pinder fires Filey Town to hard-earned win at Itis Itis Rovers

Edgehill Reserves won 7-0 against Goal Sports in the second division of the Scarborough Saturday League Photos by Alec Coulson

James Pinder scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half after a mix-up in the Rovers defence.

Dan Baldry was man of the match for Filey, with Connor Avison collecting his second man of the match in as many games for his new team Itis Itis.

Rovers boss Curtis Rose said: "We were on top throughout the game and deserved more.

Jake Reeves on the attack for Edgehill Reserves at Goal Sports.

"Veteran keeper Jordan Lee pulled off the save of the season late into the second half to keep the score at 1-0.

"I am very happy with the team's performance and work-rate, we deserved a lot more from the game."

Newlands powered to an 11-1 home win against West Pier, Ben Luntley smashing home four goals for the hosts.

Robbie Scarborough also banged in a hat-trick, with Dan Freer (2) and Mark Wade also notching for Newlands, whose man of the match was Liam Mintoft.

John Greystone notched for Pier, who hit the woodwork six times. Pier's man of the match was Mikey Anderson, who kept battling and rallying the troops.

West Pier Reserves had a much more enjoyable afternoon, soaring to a 12-2 home win against Filey Town Reserves.

Martin Cooper led the way with four goals for Pier, while Mike Hartnett and new signing Ben Clarke also scored two goals apiece, with Mike McNaughton, Benny Davis and Lewis Hunter also on target.

Pier boss Will Jenkinson said: "We dominated from the start, it was a good battle as always against Filey, but it ended up very comfortable in the end. It was an all-round good game."

Town man of the match Ryan Baldry scored both their goals.

Edgehill Reserves soared to a magnificent 7-0 win at Goal Sports.

In a tight first half Jake Reeves opened the scoring with a superb dribble taking on 4 players and slotting home after half an hour.

Skipper Josh Pickin scored a collector's item with a right foot finish from close range just before half-time to make it 2-0.

On the hour mark, sub Ted Edwards made it 3-0, tapping home from a corner.

Man of the match Olly Pulford scored goal the game from 25 yards smashing the ball into the top corner for 4-0, Edwards then made it 5-0 with a tidy finish.

Reeves got his second from 20 yards drilling the ball home.

Sub Edwards completed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game after fine work from Joseph Fergus.

Manager Alec Coulson said: "It was good to be back playing football and superb to have a full squad of 16 players.

"Pulford, Reeves and Reuben Staveley did really well in the middle of the park today"

Aaron Burns was Goal Sports man of the match.

Seamer Reserves earned a 6-1 win at Newby.

Chris Stubbings scored twice for Seamer, with Gaz Lawton, Danny Appleby, Oli Parker and Lucas Hastie also on target.