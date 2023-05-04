Boro boss Jono Greening and his coaching staff applaud the fans after the final whistle. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

For 30 seconds it looked like the Seadogs were completing a dream debut season in the National League North as they scored twice in the closing moments to draw 3-3 at home to Banbury United on the final afternoon of the regular season.

But then news filtered through from Gloucester City that they had also performed a stunning revival with an injury-time goal to net a 4-3 win to finish above Boro on goal difference.

Greening said: “It was gut-wrenching for that little 30-second spell towards the end.

Scarborough Athletic fans take in the action against Banbury United.

"We all thought we were in, I hugged Fred (Firman) and Trev the chairman and 20 seconds later my friend told me that Gloucester had scored so it absolutely killed the mood.

"I said to the boys before the game today that I think we needed to win the game to get into the play-offs.

"I thought we started the game really well, first 10-15 minutes and obviously went 1-0 up with a great header from Kieza (Kieran Weledji), then after that I think a bit of pressure got to us.

"We didn’t play as well as I know we can play and I thought Banbury were superb, they performed well, moved the ball really well and we couldn’t get anywhere near them.

Action from Boro v Banbury United.

"They probably deserved to win the game if I am being brutally honest, but what this team has got is great characters, great determination and grit to stay in the game, we get the second goal back and then the third goal back and you are thinking can we?

“But they never gave up, even though we have five injuries to probably our starting 11 or thereabouts. Coulo (Michael Coulson) was a massive miss, the captain of the club and his experience, Hessie (Simon Heslop) another lad with great experience who can control a game, Gucks (Ciaran McGuckin) his energy and his willingness to run in behind and you’ve got Wilesy (Alex Wiles) who has a knee injury who would provide lots of energy from midfield as well and then Luca who has been out six or seven weeks with a broken toe is one of our best players so we have been really unfortunate with injuries.

"The lads are absolutely devastated, they get back into the game and a point isn’t good enough. Unfortunately we just couldn’t get over the line and it’s gut-wrenching.

"A lot of people said we were favourites to get relegated but I was quite calm, I knew we’d be fine. We have done miles better than I expected, the boys deserve so much praise as we’ve got a small, tight-knit squad and everybody works their socks off for each other.

"These boys’ mentality to prove people wrong is second to none and event though we are all gutted I think this team has done the town proud and all the fans because they’ve never given up all season.

"We’ve had a brilliant season but we need to come back, stronger, fitter and hungrier next year, using this as fuel to be better next year, and willing to learn from our mistakes.

"I think if the boys take that on board, we come back with the same attitude, commitment and application, add a few players if the budget allows us to then we will be in for another exciting season next year.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant since I came through the door, last year they got us over the line, this year we just couldn’t get over the line for them which is a massive shame for them as they have been superb home and away.

"The boys appreciate everything they bring to the club, that’s why the club is so special, the fans can see the players give their all and really care about the club, they want to be here and want to play for the team.

