Play-off chasers Scarborough Athletic focus on home clash against Southport

Star man Kieran Glynn returns from suspension for the Southport clash.

Just two points from their last four league games has seen Boro drop to seventh in the table, and this is a huge match in the race to secure a top seven play-off place, writes Steve Adamson.

The Seadogs will be hoping to build on last Saturday’s battling 2-2 draw away at an in-form Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Kieran Glynn is available after completing his two-match ban, and Ash Jackson is in line to play his 99th competitive game for the club, but Lewis Maloney picked up a hamstring injury at Chester last week and is doubtful.

Boro will be looking for a home win against Southport on Saturday.

Visitors, 16th placed Southport have drawn their last two games 0-0, against Kettering Town last Saturday, then against Alfreton on Tuesday, and are without a league goal in 228 minutes.

Their joint top scorers with 11 goals each are Jordan Archer and Niall Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite disappointing league form, Southport have reached two cup semi-finals, and will meet Marine in the last four of the Liverpool Senior Cup, and Ashton United in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

BBC’s Football Focus programme will be broadcast live from the FLS from 12 noon, and fans are allowed entry from 11am. There is also free pre-match entertainment in the Victory Bar, where local band The Feens will be performing.

Boro are urging fans to buy their matchday tickets online in advance for quicker entry, to beat the long queues and help their volunteers.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Leamington (H) W 4-1

Bradford Park Avenue (A) D 0-0

Kings Lynn Town (A) L 2-3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro Rangers (NRSC) (A) W 2-1

Gloucester City (H) L 0-3

Chester (A) D 2-2

SOUTHPORT (16th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charnock Richard (LCT) (H) W 4-0

Brackley Town (A) L 0-2

Blyth Spartans (H) W 2-1

Boston United (H) D 1-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town (H) D 0-0