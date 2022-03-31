Jacob Hazel's goal proved to be in vain in the 2-1 loss for Whitby at Stalybridge

The visitors - playing in Stalybridge's away shirts for the second time in three years at Bower Fold due to a kit clash - failed to get to grips with their hosts in the first half, writes Paul Connolly.

Shane Bland was the busier of the two goalkeepers across the opening 45 minutes, with Sam McLintock forcing the Whitby gloveman into an awkward stop from twenty yards.

Four minutes later, the hosts led. Raul Correia shifted the ball into the path of Jake Burton, whose weak effort squirmed in from the edge of the box.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the goal, Blues' joint-manager Lee Bullock believed Whitby weathered the first half storm well.

"I thought we did well in the first half defending down the hill," he said.

"They were strong and powerful, they've won all the second balls and were packing the box.

"They've got a scruffy goal that's shanked into the bottom corner, but we knew we'd have chances in the second half.

Celtic continued to push in the first half, Correia firing at Bland from range, while Charley Doyle failed to guide his attempt goalwards.

Whitby did indeed pick up in the second half, livened by the introduction of Malik Dijksteel.

The hosts had their chances, too, however. McLintock forcing Bland into a low save, while Doyle struck the bar from close range. Josh MacDonald looked to cause problems for Whitby, slicing a half-volley just over from 20 yards.

Whitby did find their leveller through talisman Jacob Hazel. Great work from Dijksteel from a throw-in found MacDonald. He drove a ball into the box that was turned onto the bar by Hazel, before the division's top scorer reacted to head home the follow-up.

The goal, however, galvanised the battling hosts, who penned Whitby in for the remainder of the game. McLintock saw an effort pushed wide, before Derek Ubah headed onto the outside of the post from the resulting corner.

As the game wore down, you sensed another goal coming, which it did following an excellent save from Bland to deny Celtic skipper Sam Wedgebury.

Stephen Brogan's in-swinging corner found substitute Connor Falls, who headed home emphatically after losing Will Lancaster inside the box, ensuring the hosts took all three points and bolstered their bid for Northern Premier League survival.

Bullock, despite the late goal, is refusing to panic over the Blues' play-off situation, insisting it's still all to play for.

"It was a hammer blow at the end," Bullock said.

"We had every attacking option on the pitch and were going for three points.

"We've been caught by their strength, which was a great delivery into the box and a powerful header.

"They've come back into it in the last ten and looked as desperate to win it as us, and nicked it with a set piece.