Player-boss Mark Plumpton stars as Goal Sports secure Beckett League Division Two title

Jamie Atkinson was man of the match in Heslerton's cup win.

Plumpton led the way with his brace of goals, with Lewis Hunter, Si Coupland, Brad Cawkwell and Kieran Grzesiowski also on target.

Andy Martin, Ben Watson and sub Pete Diaz-Thomson replied for the hosts.

Also on Saturday, Wombleton Wanderers drew 3-3 at home to Kirkdale United.

Sam Besau shone for Heslerton in their 1-0 cup win at Ryedale.

The scorers for United, all in the second half, were Euan Surgenor, William Pepler and Tom Hepton.

Wanderers had roared to a 7-0 home win against The Valley on Wednesday evening.

Heslerton earned their place in the Marisa Trophy semi-finals with a 1-0 win at Ryedale.

The visitors were quickest out of the blocks with a Jake Allardice cross from the right flank, switching the ball to his opposite number Sam Besau who cut in from the left wing and fired an effort that Ryedale would block at the expense of a corner.

From the resultant dead ball from Morgan Kendrew a melee in the box would see a goal line clearance. Kendrew then crossed for George Ridler whose effort was cleared.

With 25 minutes played Rob Ruston was fouled on the edge of the penalty box.

Ryedale set up a defensive wall only for Jack Pinder to curl a fine finish out of reach of keeper Jim Houlder. Heslerton continued to up the ante with a further two efforts headed off the line.