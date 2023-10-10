Pocklington RUFC Panthers pay the price for penalties in derby loss to Driffield Centenarians

Martin Scott goes over for a try for Pocklington Panthers in their loss at home against Driffield Centenarians. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

The Panthers matched Driffield in most areas, but a 7:1 tackle count against them, plus their lineout frailties for the first hour saw them unable to build any pressure in opposition territory, writes Phil Gilbank.

The Panthers were the first to show, but penalties and errors let Driffield off the hook to take play to the other end and drive over by the posts for a converted try and add a penalty.

The Panthers hit back as Billy Higgins burst clear down the flank and when the ball was shipped wide lock Ben Hesmondhalgh was waiting in anticipation to gallop over, full-back Michael Gilbank converting from wide out.

But the penalty count grew again and Driffield then took full advantage to pull away to a 22-7 interval lead.

The Panthers hinted at a comeback in the second period thanks to a remarkable solo score by the evergreen Martin Scott.

The former threequarter, now performing in the front row, rolled back the years as he showed power and pace to blast over from 30 yards out, Gilbank again slotting the conversion.

Replacements Tom Green and Kyle Dorking added energy to the Panthers’ efforts up front and Aaron Tait was a rock in defence in midfield.

But Driffield had the final word as they put the game to bed with another score late on.

Pocklington Pilgrims returned to winning ways as they blew Driffield Extra Cents away in the first half on the back pitch, then coasted home to a 30-14 victory.

The Pilgrims were unstoppable early on, with young halfback Joe Cheney leading the way with an early score. Three more first half tries followed from wing Jordan Powell, flanker Charlie Darmody and fullback Lewi Taylor, with Steve Stevenson kicking three conversions and a penalty.