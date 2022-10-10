Pocklington Town 4ths snatch 2-2 draw at Longhill Ravens

Pocklington Town 4ths PHOTO BY RICHARD BOWER

Two clinical finishes from the hosts saw them open up a 2-0 lead at the break, writes Richard Bower.

Pock made a couple of half-time changes and this led to Kian Clegg firing a top corner strike from 30 yards to pull one back and when Dan Croft was bundled over in the area, Mark Bagshaw was unlucky to see his well struck penalty bounce down and away off the cross bar to deny Town an equaliser.

The visitors kept pressing and on 90 minutes Andy Bagshaw delivered a far post cross that Mays did well to control and fire in to the roof of the net for an equaliser.

Pock 4ths travel to take on Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves this Saturday. The Chrysalis Men’s Mental Health-sponsored man of the match award went to Ben Spencer for a promising performance at right-back on debut..

Town 1sts returned to Humber Premier League action with a 2-1 home loss against Hull United.

After a bright start, Luke Cranswick finished off a good move to put the hosts ahead. This seemed to spur United on and they made it 1-1 – after a setpiece – before the break.

Both sides battled hard in the second half and despite plenty of effort, Pock were unable to defend another setpiece delivery as United snatched the lead. There was the frustration of a late penalty claim for handball turned down as Pock ended up losing 2-1.

The lads will look to get back on track when they host St. Marys FC this Saturday.

The Churchill Tyres-sponsored Town York Division 1 2nds took on Strensall Tigers at home and raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Tom Knowles.

Strensall came back at Pock though and scored three goals to take the lead before Ross Pearson bagged Town’s third to level the match.

It was Strensall that finished strongest though as they scored three more times to run out 6-3 winners.

The 2nds will be looking to bounce back from this result when they travel to Duncombe Park this weekend.

It was a tough afternoon for the Yara-sponsored York Reserve A 3rd team when they lost 2-0 at Wigginton Grasshoppers Reserves.