​Pocklington Town defeat Humber Premier title rivals Sculcoates Amateurs 2-0

Jason Barnes celebrates scoring Town's second goal in the 2-0 home win against title rivals Sculcoates on Saturday. Photo by Andy Nelson photography

It was first playing third with Town currently on a 12-game unbeaten run and Pock took an early lead thanks to a Fraser Hansen shot after a bright start.

Sculcoates replied with two chances that brought good saves from keeper Shaun Minto but plenty of hard work saw Town take a 1-0 lead into the break.

In a tough second half, with no quarter asked for or given as both teams went after the next goal, it was sub Jason Barnes who sealed the victory with an excellent solo goal in the eighth minute of added time.

This result meant Town had won three games in eight days with nine goals scored, only one conceded and they sit on the threshold of making club history.

They travel to take on the only team left that can overtake them as they take on second placed Hedon Rangers this weekend.

A brace from Olly Hakner and goals for Adam Falkingham and Jimmy Jackson saw the York Minster Football League Division One Town 2nd team to a 4-1 win at home against Haxby Town FC at the weekend.

The Town second team are on their travels this coming weekend away against rivals Strensall Tigers.