Pocklington Town dig deep for 2-1 win at Humber Premier League strugglers St Mary’s
Goals from Nath Walker and Rob Cooney saw Town secured their hard- fought 2-1 win away at St. Marys AFC.
It was a tough game and a well-earned win for Town as they got back to winning ways after the 5-3 home loss to rivals Hessle Sporting Club the previous Saturday.
Town will be on the road again this coming Saturday as they head to South Cave United, followed by a home game against pacesetters Club Thorne on October 14.
Despite taking the lead and goals from Ross Pearson and Andy Macari the York Minster Engineering Football League Division One Pocklington Town 2nd team went down 3-2 at home against Helperby United on a disappointing afternoon for the hosts.
Pearson handed Town the ideal start with a first-minute goal, while Macari netted from the bench three minutes into the second half.
Fourth-placed Pocklington 2nds play host to Garforth LG this coming Saturday.
Despite a hard working performance, Pocklington’s third team ended up with a 4-1 defeat at Dringhouses FC Reserves in the York Minster Engineering Football League Reserve A Division.
Dave Abblett was Town’s scorer on a hard afternoon for a young Pock team.
The thirds head to Langtoft AFC in the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup this weekend.