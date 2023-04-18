Pocklington Town win at Hedon Rangers to net first-ever Humber Premier League title

Pocklington Town 1sts won the Humber Premier League title with a 4-0 win at rivals Hedon Rangers.

It was effectively a game to decide the destination of the title as the Churchill Tyres-sponsored Town first team travelled to take on the 2021-22 champions Hedon, writes Richard Bower.

As expected with the importance of the match, both sides started the game cautiously in front of a large crowd but after 20 minutes of cagey play it was Pock who got the crucial opening goal when Steve Bielby ran clear to slip the ball past the advancing keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pock then made it 2-0 soon after following a corner swung in from Fraser Hansen that the home keeper fumbled and it was Bielby who reacted quickly to poke home.

Hedon came out in the at the start of the second half trying to get back into the game. Despite some pressure, Pock stood firm with sold defending from Tom Scrowston, Jack Lockwood, Alex Zachariou and Craig Hargreaves and having weathered this spell of pressure, it was Pock who got the all important next goal which killed off any chances of Hedon getting back into the game when Jason Barnes latched onto a loose ball to beat the keeper on the hour.

Pock then set the seal on their dominant performance and made it 4-0 with a brilliant free-kick by Hansen, firing home from 25 yards out to leave no doubt who would be crowned league champions.

This is Towns first Humber league title and credit must go to the management team of Joe Cooney and Mark Watkinson for steering the players through a long hard season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players deservedly celebrated their performance, not just on the day, but with 11 wins and two draws in their last 13 league games, the stingiest defence in the division and second top scorers across the league reflect on an excellent season for this still young Town side.

Many thanks also go out to the fans that have followed the team all season and also to Hedon for their guard of honour and respect on the day.

Pock play their last game of the season this Saturday when they take on Hall Road Rangers at Haworth Park, 2pm ko.