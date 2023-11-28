​Bridlington Town Rovers maintained pole position in the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership thanks to their 6-1 home win against Great Driffield AFC Rovers at Queensgate on Saturday.

The hosts go on the attack in the Premiership clash at Queensgate.

Driffield took the lead through Fergus Barker but Town Rovers levelled a few minutes later with Cam Connelly sending the ball into the top corner of the net, writes Alexander Fynn.

Moments later Town Rovers went in front with Sam Flowerdew latching onto a breakaway and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Things would get worse for Driffield as the hosts hit their third goal of the game with Cam Connelly doubling his tally.

Brid Town Rovers push on against their Driffield rivals.

Town Rovers had a chance to make things worse for Driff as a Flowerdew shot was tipped over the bar.

Despite the visitors piling on some pressure, Joe Pratley was quick to counter and extend the hosts’ advantage.

Brid found another goal on the stroke of half-time when Pratley’s fierce 20-yard shot flew into the top corner.

Driffield had an early chance in the second half, but it was easily dealt with by the Bridlington stopper.

Bridlington Town Rovers' skipper in action against Great Driffield Rovers.

Archie Brown’s goal added to the woes of the visitors.

Driffield had their moments in the second period, but it was always going to be Brid’s afternoon.