Premiership leaders Bridlington Town Rovers hit Great Driffield Rovers for six
Driffield took the lead through Fergus Barker but Town Rovers levelled a few minutes later with Cam Connelly sending the ball into the top corner of the net, writes Alexander Fynn.
Moments later Town Rovers went in front with Sam Flowerdew latching onto a breakaway and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
Things would get worse for Driffield as the hosts hit their third goal of the game with Cam Connelly doubling his tally.
Town Rovers had a chance to make things worse for Driff as a Flowerdew shot was tipped over the bar.
Despite the visitors piling on some pressure, Joe Pratley was quick to counter and extend the hosts’ advantage.
Brid found another goal on the stroke of half-time when Pratley’s fierce 20-yard shot flew into the top corner.
Driffield had an early chance in the second half, but it was easily dealt with by the Bridlington stopper.
Archie Brown’s goal added to the woes of the visitors.
Driffield had their moments in the second period, but it was always going to be Brid’s afternoon.
Late on Declan Tindall had a chance to add a seventh goal, but Driffield did well to clear it over the line for a corner-kick.