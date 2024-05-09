Priestley Griffiths, Josef Wheatley and Stephen Walker commit to Whitby Town for 2024-25 season

Josef Wheatley, Stephen Walker and Priestley Griffiths celebrate signing their new contracts at Whitby Town.

​Whitby Town have announced that Priestley Griffiths, Josef Wheatley and Stephen Walker have all signed new contracts at the Towbar Express Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Griffiths, a midfielder who joined the club from Blyth Spartans in 2021, has since amassed 115 appearances for the Seasiders, netting six goals, writes Liam Ryder.

Versatile in that he is comfortable in the centre of the park and at right-back, the 27-year-old has been a reliable member of Nathan Haslam's squad over the last three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His solitary goal in the 2023-24 season came in stunning fashion, as he scored a perfectly-placed free-kick in December's 3-2 win at Atherton Collieries.

Stephen Walker has signed a new Blues deal.

The previous campaign also saw Griffiths pick up the club's Goal of the Season Award for his audacious strike from the half-way line against Ashton United.

Twenty-seven-year-old midfielder Wheatley has also committed his immediate future to the Seasiders having become an important part of Haslam's first team squad since returning from a long-term injury which ruled him out for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign.

A product of the Middlesbrough Academy, Joe became a regular in the Reds' youth sides before joining Darlington in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, he made the switch from the Quakers to Spennymoor Town before joining Whitby, initially on loan in 2023 ahead of a permanent switch last summer.

Priestley Griffiths has penned a new contract for the 2024-25 season with Town.

Upon committing his future to the club, Wheatley said: "We've got big aims next season and I want to be a part of that.

"We want a big promotion push next year and we're wanting to build on what we've achieved this season."

Whitby Town manager Haslam said: "We waited so long for Joe to come back from his injury but he came back and showed his worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's put in some brilliant performances since his return and he's probably exceeded what was initially expected from him upon his return.

Josef Wheatley is one of three players to have signed a new deal with Town for next season.

"I really like his physical game and his decision making. His on the ball work is always good as well and I feel that he's going to be a massive part in the side next season."

Striker Walker, 23, joined the Seasiders from West Auckland Town in December 2023 having been in the Middlesbrough Academy from the under-18 age group.

He has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, scoring nine goals in the various Young Lions age groups.