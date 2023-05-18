News you can trust since 1882
Priestley Griffiths remains with Whitby Town for 2023-24 season

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:19 BST
The club activated the one-year option clause in Griffiths' contract to extend his stay at the @TowbarExpress Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.

Town have announced their first pre-season friendly, which will be at home to Beverley Town in July.

Nathan Haslam's Blues squad will welcome the Northern Counties East League Division One side on Saturday July 1 (kick-off 3pm).

Whitby Town manager Nathan HaslamWhitby Town manager Nathan Haslam
The fixture is the Seasiders' first confirmed outing of pre-season, with further friendly matches to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Blues will face six new teams in the Northern Premier League Premier Division in the 2023-24 season.

The NPL welcomes back Basford United and Ilkeston Town at Step 3, following lateral movement, while Bradford (Park Avenue) drop in after relegation from National League North.

The two sides promoted from the NPL West Division, Macclesfield and Workington, line up in the NPL Premier Division, alongside the NPL East Division champions Worksop Town.

Related topics:Whitby TownBluesSeasidersNathan HaslamNational League NorthBradford