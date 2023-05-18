Priestley Griffiths will remain with Whitby Town for the 2023/24 season.

The club activated the one-year option clause in Griffiths' contract to extend his stay at the @TowbarExpress Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.

Town have announced their first pre-season friendly, which will be at home to Beverley Town in July.

Nathan Haslam's Blues squad will welcome the Northern Counties East League Division One side on Saturday July 1 (kick-off 3pm).

Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam

The fixture is the Seasiders' first confirmed outing of pre-season, with further friendly matches to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Blues will face six new teams in the Northern Premier League Premier Division in the 2023-24 season.

The NPL welcomes back Basford United and Ilkeston Town at Step 3, following lateral movement, while Bradford (Park Avenue) drop in after relegation from National League North.