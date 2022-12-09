The first round of quarter final games are set to start today, with four nations battling it out to reach the semi-finals. The surprise team in the quarter finals is Morocco, who shocked the world by beating Spain.

England will have to wait until Saturday night (December 10) to play their quarter final match. Their game against France, the first competitive meeting between the pair, will be the last tie ahead of the semi finals.

Today’s standout match is Netherlands v Argentina. Louis Van Gaal’s side comfortably beat the United States in the last 16 3-1, with goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries securing the win.

Argentina on the other hand didn’t win their last game quite as easily as their opponents. Goals from Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez put the Argentine’s 2-0 up before an own goal from Enzo Fernandez set up a tense last few minutes.

Before that, Croatia v Brazil is also shaping up to be a great tie. Croatia edged past Japan on penalties, coming from a goal behind to level the scores with Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic the hero.

Meanwhile, Brazil swept the Korea Republic aside with minimal fuss. Four first half goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta put them 4-0 up after just 36 minutes. The flurry of goals from the South American’s ended there though, with a single goal from Paik Seung Ho in the second half restoring some pride for his side.

What games are on at the World Cup today?

Croatia v Brazil - BBC One - 3pm