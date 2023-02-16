Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate a goal in their 8-4 win against Cliffe FC PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Millau didn't have it all their own way, as the home side went into half time trailing 3-1, too many sloppy mistakes during the first half costing Millau and not being able to gain any momentum.

This was through no fault of their own as they were having to shuffle the pack due to an injury unsettling them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took Millau a good half-hour to get into the match but they then settled and with no other forced changes, the home side were dominant.

Brid Rovers Millau on the attack against Cliffe FC in the cup clash.

The hat-trick hero was Nathan Pickering, who was also man of the match. He had scored the first goal to steady the ship after starting up front, but was taken off briefly before returning on the wing to complete his treble.

Everyone played their part in a strong performance, another stand-out player was Billy Tyler playing up front. He netted a goal, as did skipper Austen Wiles, George Jewitt-Knott, Rich Barnes and sub Josh Christlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millau will be hoping to regain winning form in Division Two of the Right Car East Riding League this weekend when they take on Easington.

Millau will host Wilberfoss in the quarter-final on Saturday March 11.

The hosts score one of their eight goals in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup third round win.

Bridlington Spa, Flamborough and Bridlington Rovers Pandas also booked their places in the last eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Spa won 6-0 at Wheldrake Reserves thanks to goals from Dom Richardson (2), Jake Brown, Craig Webb, Tom Coates and Sam Clarke.

Spa will head to AFC Skirlaugh in the last eight.

Flamborough won 2-1 at Fulford United Reserves thanks to a goal in each half by Josh Wood.

A pair of Bridlington Rovers Millau players celebrate a goal against Cliffe FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro have been drawn at Gilberdyke Phoenix in the quarter-finals.

Division Four side Bridlington Rovers Pandas were handed the win as Stamford Bridge conceded and the Pandas will travel to Wheldrake in the quarter-finals.

In Right Car East Riding County League Division One Bridlington Rovers bagged a 2-0 success on the road at Hull Saints.

Bridlington Rovers Academy triumphed 4-0 in their Division Five clash at AFC Cottingham Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad