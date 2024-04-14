Radcliffe secure NPL Premier Division title with 2-1 win in fiery clash at Whitby Town

Max Howells with Josef Wheatley pushing Radcliffe's Luca Navarro before the latter's sending-off.

The Seasiders fielded a side with just one change from the defeat at Stafford Rangers as Jacob Gratton returned to the starting eleven in place of loanee Max Howells, writes Will Berwick.

The home team would find themselves controlling proceedings early on with Lewis Hawkins calling Radcliffe goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt into action as he tipped his effort behind for a corner-kick.

Adam Gell also came close to firing the hosts ahead, however his first-time effort flew just over the crossbar, while Jacob Gratton saw his low-driven effort drift narrowly wide of Hewelt’s post.

From left, scorer Lewis Hawkins, Josef Wheatley and Jacob Gratton celebrate.

But despite this strong start from the hosts, title-chasing Radcliffe took the lead.

Some questionable defending from the Whitby backline saw Jake Thompson gifted with an excellent opportunity that he cannoned off the post and into Shane Bland’s net.

The away side’s lead would not last long however, as a fantastic passage of play from Whitby saw the ball land at the feet of Hawkins who didn’t hesitate, slamming the ball into the back of the net to level the score.

But Whitby found themselves behind again shortly after as Jordan Hulme beat the offside trap before striking an effort on the half-volley which found the back of the net.

Whitby's Josef Wheatley tangles with Willam Tomlinson. PHOTO: BRIAN MURFIELD

After the interval, chances for the home side would come at a premium as Radcliffe would easily break down any attack they faced.

With just over 10 minutes of normal time left to play, Radcliffe found themselves down to 10 men after Luca Navarro was shown a straight red after an off the ball incident with Max Howells.

However, Whitby couldn't capitalise on the additional man advantage and would create no chances before they went down to 10 themselves when Adam Gell received his marching orders.