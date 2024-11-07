Re-shuffled Bridlington Town slump to shock East Riding FA Senior Cup loss against Hull United

Alex Peterson put Brid Town ahead. Photos by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town’s defence of the East Riding FA Senior Cup was halted abruptly as a re-shuffled home side suffered a shock 5-4 loss against Humber Premier League strugglers Hull United on Wednesday night.

Brid boss Denny Ingram rang the changes to a squad that was defeated in Ashington.

Making his debut late in the second half was debutant 16-year-old Bradley Swift, along with keeper Deshawn Whittaker and Charlie Atkin, 17.

Atila Philep had a glorious chance to open the scoring for the visitors however he dragged his shot wide.

Hull thought they had taken the lead through Souleymane Coulibaly, but it was ruled out for offside. For the Seasiders Alex Peterson and Ethan Harrison had chances on the Hull goal but neither came to anything.

Moments into the second half, the hosts took the lead through Peterson, but the visitors responded immediately with Philep’s strike from distance beating Voase.

Brid regained control as the half wore on and Nathan Dyer restored the Seasiders’ lead with a well-worked passage of play from midfield, a powerful effort beating the stand-in keeper David Brooke, following an injury to Harry Milner.

The Citizens equalised through Coulibaly to take the game into penalties.

Brid took the lead with each side cancelling each other out in the shoot-out, but Brooke made the vital save to seal a 5-4 win.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Boss Denny Ingram said: “I’m obviously disappointed to lose a game of football, I have been involved in many of these games like this in my numerous years in football and you're on a lose-lose, simple as that.

"You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't. You play your first team squad you get a couple of injuries and people ask why you haven’t given your fringe players a chance or the young kids a chance who have been with us since pre-season.

"You get on the wrong end of a result and people question why you haven’t played your first team.

"We wanted to win, it’s as simple as that, and we wanted to progress but we have got bigger fish to fry, five on the bounce we have lost which is not great but we have now got a run of four game that is absolutely huge for where we want to be for the rest of the season.”

Town: Ben Voase (Deshawn Whittaker 75 mins), Marshall Nock (Charlie Atkin 86 mins), Benn Lewis, Derry Robson, Josh Barrett (captain), Dan Hartley, Nathan Dyer, Ryan Bemrose (Bradley Swift 89 mins), Alex Peterson (Coby Scotter 77 mins), Harvey Cribb, Ethan Harrison. Subs: Ripley.