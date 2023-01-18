Wombleton Wanderers netted a 7-1 win against Goal Sports

This was Rillington’s best display this season, with goals scored by Nathan Wright (2), Steve Walker, and an own goal, writes Keith Sales.

Debutant Marcos Brown Garcia scored for Filey, whose Man of the Match was Jonny Hyde.

Ayton lost out 4-3 at St Marys 1947 in the NRCFA Saturday County Cup

Ronan Ohanrahan set up birthday boy Brad Cawkwell to put Goal Sports ahead, but from then Wombleton dominated, their goals scored by man of the match Ryan Rivis (4), David Thompson (2), and Luke Quantock.

Ayton became the first team from the league to reach the quarter-finals in the NRCFA Saturday County Cup, they lost 4-3 in a very difficult tie at North Riding Premier Division side St Marys 1947.

St Mary’s took the lead after three minutes, then Eric Hall equalised, the hosts struck before the interval, a Hall penalty made it 2-2.

Then the hosts scored twice to lead 4-2, Hall scored with the last kick of game to complete his hat-trick.

Rosedale claimed a 4-1 win against Amotherby & Swinton in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Amotherby had numerous chances in the first half as the wind meant it was difficult for Rosedale to get out, but brilliant defending and goalkeeping by Josh Raines kept Amotherby out and Rosedale stole a goal on 35 minutes when Ryan Hewison headed in a Josh Butler corner.

Rosedale came out the blocks after the break and utilised the wind, Butler’s long-range free-kick nestled in the bottom corner to double his side’s lead.

Amotherby worked their way back into the game and replied with a Josh Towse spot-kick.

Rosedale then received a penalty after an Alastair Wilkinson cross struck the outstretched arm of the Amotherby defender.

Aidan Taylor converted the penalty firmly into the bottom corner.

At this point Rosedale looked towards their bench and brought on the industrious duo Tom Grainger and Louis Playle-Watson. Grainger soon made his mark on the game by using his athleticism, pace and strength to break clear but failed to convert.

Ryan Hewison also had a chance as he was clean through on goal but decided just to fall over instead of tap the ball home.

