Reece Barr nets treble as new-look Filey Town Reserves fight back to sink Goal Sports

Goal Sports lost 6-3 at Filey Town Reserves.

Filey opened the scoring against the run of play through Reece Barr, then the front three for Goal Sports, of Ronan Ohanrahan, Nathan Sutherland and Alfie Hutchinson, combined to see Hutchinson tap home after a great team move on 15 minutes, writes Keith Sales.

Then Ohanrahan beat his man on the right, squaring for Hutchinson to tap home from a yard.

Ohanrahan then finished from six yards putting the visitors in cruise control until Filey netted on the stroke of half-time through Johnny Keable.

The second half saw Filey dominant pinning Goal Sports back with Robbie Lang at the heart of the defence and new signing Liam Boucher in midfield

Barr grabbed his second goal to level and then Keable made it 4-3 and then a cross was deflected into the net by aGoal Sports defender Jack Nurse.

The impressive Barr scored his first hat-trick for Town, who had been on the verge of folding until they gained 10 new signings and with a new sponsor for next season things are looking slightly better than a few weeks ago.

A depleted Rillington Rovers lost 5-1 at home to Sinnington.

A brace of excellent Luke Balderson strikes put the Sinners on the way to victory.

Rillington pulled a goal back through the impressive Jack Sawdon but the Sinners made it 3-1 before the interval when a Dougie Brewster right wing cross found Archie Turner to tap in.

After the interval, a Jack Balderson free-kick was headed on by Jon Mitchell for Cam Frank to score and Luke Balderson then completed his hat-trick, and earned the Sinners Man of the Match award.

Fixtures for Saturday March 18 Kick off 2pm

Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Snainton, Ayton v Amotherby & Swinton Res v Ryedale SC, Kirkby Res v Rosedale

Div 2: Duncombe Park Res v Sinnington, Goldsborough v Wombleton, Heslerton v Goal Sports, Rillington Rovers v Filey Town Res, Whitby Fishermen’s Academy