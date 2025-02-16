Relegation battlers Bridlington Town lose 3-2 on the road at play-off hopefuls Dunston

Skipper Tom Allan scored the second goal for Bridlington Town in their 3-2 loss on the road at high-flyers Dunston on Saturday. Photo by Alexander Fynn

​Bridlington Town headed to Dunston on Saturday in the hope of ending their losing streak, however the Seasiders suffered a further blow to their NPL East status as they lost out 3-2 at play-off hopefuls Dunston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Mike Thompson shuffled his squad around for the fixture with Ben Voase replacing Polish keeper Seb Malkowski, Benn Lewis came in for striker Cam Connelly who missed out due the trip north due to illness, writes Alexander Fynn.

Ryan Bemrose was added to the bench, Sam Leverett was added to the starting 11 and the Seasiders welcomed back Josh Barrett after his lengthy lay-off due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ O’Donnell opened the scoring for the home side with a header after just seven minutes from a corner.

Brid Town battle for the ball at Dunston. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Brid equalised 20 minutes later, Leverett fired in a swinging cross to Michael Coulson and his header went through keeper Dan Lowson’s arms.

Dunston restored the advantage as a cross was met by Dave Pearson and the ball fell to the feet of the number nine and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Nathan Dyer had a chance to equalise moments later as the visitors counter-attacked but Dyer’s shot agonisingly rattled off the post, the ball fell to Coulson, but his shot flew over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Donnell had a glorious chance to add another goal to his tally and extend Dunston’s lead to two as he went one on one with Voase, but his shot was wide, much to the relief of Brid.

Dunston doubled the lead in stoppage-time, Pearson added another goal to his tally, chipping the ball over Voase he was one on one with the Bridlington gloveman.

Brid began to press in the second period, Dyer once again had a chance to reduce the deficit after a clinical pass from Heslop, however the shot was dealt with by the Dunston defence.

Town rang the changes as local lad Billy Ripley replaced Dyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had chances on goal and Brid did reduce the hosts’ lead as skipper Tom Allan’s header from Leverett’s great free-kick put Town in touching distance.

Brid pushed hard for an equaliser and were frustrated to not have a penalty awarded late on.

Thompson said: “I think we gave ourselves another uphill battle I was frustrated at half time the way we conceded our goals it was sloppy, but I’ll give the boys their due yet again.

"The second half display was very good, everything has been right except the result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are In action again this Tuesday as they complete their third away game in a row, against Ossett, who are only four places above the Queensgate men so a win is a must if the Seasiders are to stand a chance of survival.