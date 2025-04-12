Relegation-battling ​Bridlington Town robbed of crucial win at Liversedge by Atkinson’s last-gasp leveller

Danny Earl scored both goal as Bridlington Town drew 2-2 at Liversedge. Photo by TCF Photography

​Mike Thompson’s Seasiders travelled to Liversedge in the hope of securing another vital three points towards their NPL East survival, but were robbed of a dramatic late victory thanks to Danny Earl’s double by Ben Atkinson’s 93rd-minute leveller.

This dramatic effort did not save the home side as the 2-2 draw confirmed their relegation, the Seasiders remaining in 17th place but just a point clear of Heaton Stannington who currently occupy the fourth and final relegation spot, with Sheffield and Sherwood Colliery also sent down along with Sedge, writes Alexander Fynn.

Town boss Thompson made three changes to his squad from the previous week’s win at Emley, adding Matty Dixon, Bolton Makwedze and Michael Coulson to the starting 11.

With both teams desperate for victory, the first 10 minutes saw the sides cancel each other out.

Coulson had the first chance of the game from an Ahmed Salam cross, however his shot was wide, but against the run of play Earl broke the deadlock for the Seasiders. From a Salam cross, Earl’s header came off the post, and he headed the rebound into the open goal with the goalkeeper stranded.

Tom Allan had a chance to double Brid’s lead from a Sam Leverett free-kick however, his diving header was dragged wide. Liversedge’s first shot came around the 27th minute, when Paulo Aguas laid the ball to Ben Atkinson who also shot wide. Jack Hall then made a superb save to deny Jack Crooks’ header.

George Sebine was next to try his luck with a shot from distance, however Hall tipped the ball over the bar. As the game entered stoppage time, Coulson had a goal disallowed from a Salam through-ball.

The hosts started the second half brightly as Spencer Harris fired in a cross into the penalty area which forced Hall to tip the ball over.

Sam Kay in action as Bridlington Town drew 2-2 at Liversedge. Photo by TCF Photography

With sustained pressure being placed on the Brid goal Joe Walton equalised for Sedge with a header after the ball rebounded off the bar.

Dixon almost scored from a corner which the Sedge keeper didn’t properly clear, however despite the scramble the ball was cleared off the line by Chris Atkinson. Jack Dyche had a chance to put Liversedge in front from a corner, however his shot was inches over the bar.

Liversedge took control of the second half for sustained periods, frustrating the visitors, but as the game entered the closing stages, Earl thought he had scored his second goal but referee Abdul Hakimy deemed he had headed the ball out of the keeper’s arms.

However, Earl did score his second goal from a through-ball by Leverett to put the Seasiders ahead.

A frantic few minutes ensued as Brid looked to hold onto their lead, with the hosts pushing they managed to find a late equaliser from a cross as Ben Atkinson headed past Hall.

Thompson said: “I’m disappointed, I thought that we were poor. We had a conversation at half-time that we didn’t deserve to be 1-0 up at the break. It felt passive that we came here and thought that we were going to win the game.”