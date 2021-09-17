RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos

SportFootballRETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos Do you recognise anyone in this photo? RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photosDo you recognise anyone in these old sports photos?By Andy BloomfieldFriday, 17th September 2021, 8:59 am Let us know on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page if you recognise anyone in the photos.1. Do you recognise these footballers? Photo Sales2. Do you remember this team and any of the players in the line-up? Photo Sales3. Do you recognise these young footballers? Photo Sales4. Do you recognise this cricketer? Photo SalesSPOTLIGHTScarboroughFacebookNext Page Page 1 of 4