RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos

SportFootballRETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photosDo you recognise anyone in these old photos from the Scarborough News sports archive?By Andy BloomfieldThursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:57 am If so let us know on Twitter on @SN_Sport or on our Scarborough News Sport Facebook page.1. Do you recognise anyone from this local football photo? Photo Sales2. Do you recognise anyone from this local football photo? Photo Sales3. Do you recognise anyone from this local football photo? Photo Sales4. Do you recognise anyone from this local football photo? Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4