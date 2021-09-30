RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos

SportFootballDo you recognise anyone in this Scarborough FC photo? RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photosDo you recognise anyone in these old photos from the Scarborough News sports archive?By Andy BloomfieldThursday, 30th September 2021, 10:22 am If so let us know on Twitter on @SN_Sport1. Do you recognise anyone in this football photo? Photo Sales2. Do you recognise anyone in this football photo? Photo Sales3. Do you recognise anyone in this football photo? Photo Sales4. Do you recognise anyone in this football photo? Photo SalesSPOTLIGHTScarboroughTwitterNext Page Page 1 of 4