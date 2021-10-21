RETRO SPOTLIGHT - Do you recognise this football team?

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos

Do you recognise anyone in these old photos from the Scarborough News sports archive?

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:16 am

If so let us know on the Scarborough news Sport Facebook page.

1.

Do you recognise these footballers?

Photo Sales

2.

Do you recognise anyone in this football photo?

Photo Sales

3.

Do you recognise this former Boro player?

Photo Sales

4.

Do you know this football team or any of the footballers?

Photo Sales
SPOTLIGHTScarboroughFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4