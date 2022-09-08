News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos from the Scarborough News archives

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

Do you recognise any of the sports people in these photos from the Scarborough News archives?

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:07 am

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.

1. 0615102c. Folder 15. 15/04/06. Pic Kevin Allen Scarborough v Burton Albion.

Do you recognise this Scarborough FC player in action against Burton Albion?.

Photo: KA

Photo Sales

2. 0638115c in B23 23/9 pic AH Scarborough RUFC v Keighley, losing to the visitors. A good crowd turned out to see the action

Do you recognise either of these Scarborough RUFC players in action v Keighley, or any member so the crowd who turned out to see the action at the old Newby ground

Photo: AH

Photo Sales

3. Kevin Allen Scarborough v Driffield

Do you recognise the Scarborough bowler in action against Driffield?

Photo: KA

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough and Dist U12 Schools netball tournament, at Graham Sch. Action from Graham (maroon bibs) v Eskdale (green bibs)

Do you recognise anyone in this Scarborough and District Schools netball tournament match?

Photo: AH

Photo Sales
SPOTLIGHTFacebookTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 4