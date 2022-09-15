News you can trust since 1882
Do you recognise any of these Scarborough FC players?

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

Do you recognise any of the sports people in these photos from the Scarborough News archives?

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:27 am

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.

1. 050596d Scarborough RUFC v Castleford.JPG

Do you recognise this Scarborough RUFC player in action against visitors Castleford?

Photo: Scarborough Evening News

2. Scarborough FC players celebrating the first goal in the win at York in 2005

Do you know any of these Scarborough FC players celebrating the first goal in the game at York in January 2005?

Photo: Andrew Higgins

3. 024799b Scarborough RUFC v Goole

Do you recognise this Scarborough RUFC player in kicking action against Goole at Newby in 2002?

Photo: Andrew Higgins

4. Scarborough Hockey Club (yellow) in action against York at Pindar in 2006

Do you know either of the Scarborough Hockey Club players in action here?

Photo: db

