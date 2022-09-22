RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.
1. Scarborough Leeds United Members Club all set for the Leeds v Sunderland match.
Do you know any of these Scarborough Leeds United Members Club all set for the Leeds v Sunderland match in 2006?
Photo: Kevin Allen
2. Scarborough Rugby Club v Huddersfield
Do you recognise these Scarborough Rugby Club players in action against Huddersfield in 2003?
Photo: Chris Booth
3. The 2001-02 North Riding FA Sunday Cup Final presentation
Do you recognise the West Pier manager and captain in this photo from 2002?
Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. 0223102a Scarborough & District Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Final
Do you recognise either of the players in action during the 2002 Scarborough & District Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Final?
Photo: Chris Booth