News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Do you know any of these ballboys from an FA Cup match between Scarborough FC and Hinckley at McCain Stadium?

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

Do you recognise any of the sports people in these photos from the Scarborough News archives?

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:16 am

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.

1. Scarborough Leeds United Members Club all set for the Leeds v Sunderland match.

Do you know any of these Scarborough Leeds United Members Club all set for the Leeds v Sunderland match in 2006?

Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Rugby Club v Huddersfield

Do you recognise these Scarborough Rugby Club players in action against Huddersfield in 2003?

Photo: Chris Booth

Photo Sales

3. The 2001-02 North Riding FA Sunday Cup Final presentation

Do you recognise the West Pier manager and captain in this photo from 2002?

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

4. 0223102a Scarborough & District Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Final

Do you recognise either of the players in action during the 2002 Scarborough & District Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Final?

Photo: Chris Booth

Photo Sales
SPOTLIGHTFacebookTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 4