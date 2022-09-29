News you can trust since 1882
Do you recognise any of these Scarborough FC players?

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

Do you recognise any of the sports people in these photos from the Scarborough News archives?

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:42 am

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.

1. 0339110a Scarborough v Huddersfield

Do you recognise these Scarborough Rugby Club players in action v Huddersfield in September 2003?

Photo: Chris Booth

Photo Sales

2. 044632n Scarborough Primary Schools girls football tournament at Scarborough College.

Do you recognise anyone from this Gladstone Road A (blue.white kit) v Lisvane B game at this 2004 Scarborough Primary Schools girls football tournament, held at Scarborough College.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough v Pocklington

Do you recognise this Scarborough RUFC player scoring their second try against Pocklington in November 2004

Photo: David Kettlewell

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Pirates RLFC v Whitley Bay Barbarians at Pindar

Do you know this Scarborough Pirates RLFC player in action against Whitley Bay Barbarians in 2005?

Photo: AH

Photo Sales
