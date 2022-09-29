RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic sports photos from the Scarborough News archives

If so let us know by leaving a message on our posts on the Scarborough News Sport Facebook page or the @SN_Sport Twitter post for the Retro Spotlight.
1. 0339110a Scarborough v Huddersfield
Do you recognise these Scarborough Rugby Club players in action v Huddersfield in September 2003?
Photo: Chris Booth
2. 044632n Scarborough Primary Schools girls football tournament at Scarborough College.
Do you recognise anyone from this Gladstone Road A (blue.white kit) v Lisvane B game at this 2004 Scarborough Primary Schools girls football tournament, held at Scarborough College.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough v Pocklington
Do you recognise this Scarborough RUFC player scoring their second try against Pocklington in November 2004
Photo: David Kettlewell
4. Scarborough Pirates RLFC v Whitley Bay Barbarians at Pindar
Do you know this Scarborough Pirates RLFC player in action against Whitley Bay Barbarians in 2005?
Photo: AH