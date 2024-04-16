Rhys Kipling smacks in four goals as Fishburn Park hammer Great Ayton 8-2

Fishburn Park, green kit, hammered Great Ayton 8-2

​Rhys Kipling led the way with four goals for the home side, with Nathan Storr adding a brace, with Theo Clarke and Charlie Smith also on target for Fishburn.

Kipling was also named as the man of the match for hosts

Fishburn entertain TIBS on Saturday.

Lealholm worked hard for a goalless draw at home to TIBS on Saturday.

Lealholm claimed a 5-3 home win against St Mary’s 1947 on Wednesday night.

An own goal from St Mary’s put the home side in front after 17 minutes, and three minutes later Carl Gray doubled the Tigers’ advantage.

Sam Spenceley added a third for the hosts on 33 minutes and a Brad Lewis effort just two minutes later effectively wrapped up the three points for the villagers.

Five minutes before the interval the visitors reduced the deficit, but only two minutes into the second half Aaron Dale restored the four-goal lead for Lealholm.

St Mary’s put in a strong shift in the second half and scored another two goals in the 60th and 87th minutes but Lealholm had already secured the win by that point.

The Tigers are at home to Darlington Railway Athletic Reserves this Saturday.