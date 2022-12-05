Rhys Kipling sparkles in magnificent 7-1 Fishburn Park home win
Fishburn Park maintained their North Riding League Premier Division title push with a 7-1 home win against Northallerton Town Reserves.
Rhys Kipling banged in a hat-trick, with Theo Clarke, Nathan Storr and subs James Organ-Simpson and Charlie Smith also notching.
Park head to Boro Rangers Reserves this Saturday.
Staithes Athletic suffered a 2-1 home loss against Kader, James Armstrong netting for the villagers, who entertain Bedale this weekend.
Carl Gray’s hat-trick fired Division One leaders Lealholm to a 6-0 home win against Boro Rangers Development.
Brad Lewis added a double with Marc McCarthy also notching for the Tigers, who host Marske United Reserves this Saturday.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society suffered defeat in a 6-4 thriller at TIBS.
Karl Storr, Jos Storr, Sam Russell and Jord Purvis bagged for the Fishermen, who host Thirsk Falcons Development this Saturday.