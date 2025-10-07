Richardson and Pickering shine as West Pier hit rivals Wombleton Wanderers for six

Beckett League leaders West Pier won 6-2 at home to rivals Wombleton Wanderers.

The top of the table clash in newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One produced eight goals at Sherburn Sportsfield as leaders West Pier ran out comfortable 6-2 winners against Wombleton Wanderers – who started Saturday in second spot.

The opener came after slick play from Dec Richardson, who slipped Benny Davis through on goal - Davis coolly nutmegged the keeper to make it 1-0.

Wombleton pulled one back soon after with a tidy finish from Keelan Simpson, levelling the scores.

Pier responded quickly. Richardson whipping in a pinpoint cross that Will Jenkinson volleyed home to restore the lead.

Jack Pinder fires Heslerton ahead at Snainton. Photo by Cherie Allardice

More great work followed from Richardson, this time setting up John Grayston, who made a clever run into the box and slotted calmly past the Wombleton keeper.

After the break, Pier captain Sam Garnett produced an excellent flick to release Richardson, who finished clinically to make it 4-1.

Then came the moment of the match - Richardson picked up the ball on the wing and left the Wombleton full-back on the floor before curling a stunning strike into the top corner with his weaker foot.

Pier rounded things off with a well-worked team goal down the right, Richardson showed his unselfish side, rounding the keeper and squaring for Matty Hilman, who tapped in. Thomas Eddery added a second for Wanderers.

The Pier Man of the Match was shared between Richardson and Mikey Pickering, who didn’t lose a header all game and was rock solid at the back.

That result sees Pier five points clear of new second-placed side Amotherby & Swinton who beat promoted visitors Danby 3-1.

First-half goals from Lewis Grainge and Lee Timms put the hosts ahead before Danby pulled one back with an own goal.

The match was put to bed with a last-minute effort from Swinton’s Oliver Towse.

Heslerton earned a 3-0 win at Snainton.

The Blues took an early lead on eight minutes as youngster Myles Johnson set up forward Jack Pinder to fire in from 20 yards.

The visitors went further ahead on 50 minutes with a fine individual goal from midfielder Ethan Chan and just after the hour mark a great run from full-back Lewis Stephenson resulted in the ball put through for Warren Stanton, 18, who finished with style for Heslerton, who had 16-year-old Alfie Kendrew impress on his debut.

Kirkdale United won 3-2 at home to Thornton Dale.

Glen Forrester, Sean Murray and Jack Coldbeck netted for United with Marcus Godsell and James Sawdon scoring for Thornton.

The new Division Two leaders are Goldsborough after they returned from a long jaunt to Bagby with a comfortable 3-0 win, Jake Hambley grabbing a double.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves were the visitors to Sand Lane and took the lead through Nathan Cross before Bradley Gregory levelled for Heslerton’s Development side.

Cross put his side ahead again before the interval, in the second period Amotherby scored in their own net.

Jack Simpson’s hat-trick helped Ampleforth to a 3-2 win at promotion rivals Lealholm Reserves.

Goal Sports and Fishburn Park Academy were locked at 2-2 at half-time, before the hosts smashed in 10 goals to net a 12-3 win.

Brad Cawkwell came off the bench to score four, while there were goals for veterans Mark Plumpton and Tyson Stubbings (3), Dan Appleby (2) and Evans Sarbeng.