Richie Bennett hits rapid hat-trick in Scarborough Athletic’s 5-0 home win against Selby

Striker Richie Bennett opened his Boro account with a four-minute hat-trick in their 5-0 home win against Selby on Saturday. PHOTOS BY MORGAN EXLEY

A four-minute hat-trick from striker Richie Bennett set Boro on their way to a 5-0 home win against Selby Town on a cold and wet afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gap of four levels between the teams was evident, but Selby, captained by Troy Greening, son of the Boro manager, played their part in an entertaining game, writes Steve Adamson.

Their keeper George Basson pulled off some fine saves, while defenders Liam Love, Kaden McGrath and Takunda Katsere also impressed as they repelled numerous Boro attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one-way traffic virtually throughout, Alex Wiles had a shot saved, Katsere kicked clear as the exciting trialist winger raced through, Kieran Glynn had a shot blocked by Greening and Harry Green, who had a terrific game, fired narrowly over.

Bennett is heading in the right direction during Saturday's win. PHOTOS BY MORGAN EXLEY

Green passed to Alex Brown, who teed up Alex Wiles, and keeper Basson dived to tip his shot round the post.

In a rare Selby attack, Bailey Gooda blocked a shot from Matt Dawes, Harrison Rowley fired inches wide from the rebound.

Will Thornton hooked a shot wide from a Green corner, then a cross from the excellent Michael Duckworth was headed goalwards by Bennett, but Basson flung himself low to his right to pull off the save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Davison made a timely interception when Bennett passed into the goalmouth, and Wiles fired into the side-netting.

Defender Alex Brown looks to get past a Selby player.

On 26 minutes Selby created their best move of the game, as Greening hoisted the ball forward, and Rowley found himself through on goal, but Ryan Whitley raced out to save with his legs, before Boro finally broke the deadlock with three goals in the space of four minutes.

Kieran Glynn jinked his way past three challenges to set up Bennett, who slotted neatly past Basson, then Wiles passed out to the trialist winger, whose low ball across the area was side-footed home by Bennett.

The big striker then completed his quick-fire hat-trick, firing into the bottom left corner from the penalty spot, after a defender had handled a cross from livewire Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basson palmed away a fierce shot from the trialist winger, a Bennett shot was deflected wide by McGrath, Green curled an effort just over, and a Brown shot was blocked by Charlie Petch.

Kieran Glynn weaves his way through the Selby Town midfield.

There were numerous substitutions in the second half but Boro remained on top, with Glynn and Alex Purver bossing midfield. Green’s mazy dribble ended when he shot into the side-netting, and the trialist midfielder had a strike blocked by Petch, but Boro went 4-0 up when Green passed forward to Frank Mulhern, who turned and drilled into the bottom left corner.

Green ran onto a through-ball from Thornton, but Basson blocked his shot, with Green crashing into the post as he tried to poke home the rebound, but then Green accepted a terrific ball forward from Brown, and chipped the keeper to make it 5-0.

Basson tipped over a shot from the trialist midfielder, the exciting trialist winger fired just over, Brown and Dom Tear both had shots blocked, and the trialist winger, who had a superb game, looped a header against the bar, and fired wide late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Gooda, Thornton (c), Purver, Glynn, Wiles, Bennett, Green, Trialist A. Subs used -Mulhern, Tear, Colville, Trialist B, Trialist C.

SELBY - Basson, McGrath, Love, Dawes, Petch, Katsere, Greening (c), Davison, Rowley, Rachel, Parkinson subs used- Marsh, 4 trialists.

REFEREE - George Roberts.

GOALS - BORO Richie Bennett 29, 31, 34 (pen), Frank Mulhern 56, Harry Green 61.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 23 (10 on target) SELBY 4 (2 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 14 SELBY 2

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 SELBY 1

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green

ATTENDANCE - 398.