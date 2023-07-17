Right Car East Riding County League Premiership challenge for Bridlington Town Rovers

Bridlington Rovers Millau will be competing in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship in the 2023-24 season.

Rovers were in the Humber Premier League first division last season but as there is now only one division in the HPL, the Premier Division, the Queensgate-based side has now moved into this new division which will act as a feeder league for the Humber Premier League.

Bridlington Rovers Millau and Bridlington Spa will be competing against each other in the Championship next season.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves will be challenging for honours in Division One in the 2023-24 campaign, along with local rivals Flamborough.

Bridlington Spa are in the Championship next season.

The Bridlington Rovers Pandas team will be a Division Two outfit next season.

Division Three will include the Bridlington Rovers 4ths team.

Bridlington Rovers Academy’s young guns will tackle fellow Bridlington side Seaside United in Division Four during the 2023-24 campaign, with newcomers Flamborough Reserves also in the division.

A new role has been created on the League Committee for an adviser to the clubs in the new Premiership Division to help with advice on ground criteria, etc.

The Right Car East Riding County Football League’ s Pre-Season meeting will be held on Wednesday August 16 at the Springhead Inn, Wolfreton Road, Anlaby, HU10 6QT.