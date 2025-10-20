Edgehill earned a 5-2 win at Beverley.

Edgehill remain top of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership after their 5-2 success at Beverley Town Development.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game didn’t start well for the away team, the right-winger broke free and crossed for the left-winger to tap home after just two minutes.

Edgehill bounced back straight away, the referee gave an indirect free-kick in the box and Ryan Link powered his shot home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again Beverley took the lead, the youthful home team capitalised on a poor pass from the defence and the striker beat keeper Martin Cappleman at the near post.

Powerful midfielder Link got his second of the game, a long throw from Lloyd Henderson was flicked on and Link headed home from close range. On 35 minutes, with the game even poised, Beverley had a great chance to score. The striker found himself unmarked in the box and a free header, keeper Cappleman made an unbelievable full length diving save to keep it out.

Following that save Edgehill broke down the other end and with his first goal for the club, Tristan Mustoe volleyed home a lovely finish from 15 yards out to give the away team the lead for the first time.

The second half was mainly the away team in control, after 65 minutes some confusion in the Beverley penalty area resulted in an own goal and moved Edgehill two goals clear. With the game coming to an end Edgehill’s front three was - Riley Cooper (16), Ryan Cooper (38) and Liam Cooper (41) and it was Ryan who sealed the win, as he reacted quickest to a flick-on and smashed the ball home from close range. A lot of strong performers today, Patterson, Mustoe, both Link brothers, Richardson were all worth a shout but youngster Riley Cooper came away with man of the match, his energy, endeavour and quality was a pleasure to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Championship, a Fin Sayers goal and an own goal earned Seamer Sports a 2-0 home win against Hessle Sporting Club Reserves.

Centre-back Sam Ward was Seamer’s man of the match.

Newlands Park Hotel claimed a 4-0 home Division One victory against Goole United AFC Reserves.

Zak Hansen put the home side ahead with a good finish in the first half, and the Goole keeper then misjudged the bounce of the ball and missed it, allowing Hansen to tap the ball into an empty net.

Hansen’s neat front post flick on header completed his hat-trick after the break and Abraham Okaku added the fourth with a neat finish from a right angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men of the match were Hansen and Okaku, with the back four also impressing.

Toby Beard and Macca Bell hit two goals apiece as Scalby roared to a 7-0 win at Thorpe Park Rangers.

Bell opened the scoring after great work through Sonny Oxley running the lines, Beard firing the second goal into the top corner of the net.

The visitors made it 3-0 with a superb 25-yard strike from Bell, also into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beard also sealed his brace with a smart one-on-one, followed by Jorden Richardson getting his first for the club acting smart when a Ross Lazenby free-kick hit the post.

Brad Walton scored the sixth with a half-volley from a tight angle, and the scoring was completed when David Nwinee finished neatly.

Oscar Jemmison was man of the match in a brilliant display from a very young Scalby team, including seven players under the age of 19.

Westover Wasps came back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at home to AFC Three Tuns in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wasps started the game brightly and thoroughly deserved to go 1-0 up with a good finish from man of the match George Walmsley.

This seemed to spur the away side on, and Westover were struggling to get going with their flowing football so it wasn’t a surprise that the away team equalised before the break.

Westover couldn’t seem to get going and it wasn’t long before Westover found themselves 3-1 down with 20 minutes left of the game.

Never-say-die Westover started to push the away side on the back foot creating some opportunities to score, and eventually goals from Ollie Park and the prolific Walmsley brought the Wasps level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the momentum now with the hosts, Jack South found himself unmarked in the box to finish well and put Westover in front with five minutes remaining. Three Tuns pushed for a equaliser but Westover held firm to register another home win.

Westover Manager said: “A few home truths were mentioned at the interval and the lads rallied really well to collect all three points.”

AFC Eastfield recorded another away victory at Wareham Forest Reserves, the 5-1 success moving them up to third place in Division Three with two games in hand over second-placed Hornsea Town Reserves.

Marcus Mockridge, Chris Sowray, and Brad-Lee Craggs scored in the first half as they dominated the game in all departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half continued in the same vein, with Chris Sowray scoring his second goal.

The host team replied with a consolation goal towards the end of the game. However, Brad-Lee Craggs restored the four goal advantage with his second in the last minute.

The Eastfield men of the match were Marcus Mockridge in midfield and Tommy Day in defence.

Filey Town Development won 2-0 at Withernsea in the East Riding County FA Qualifying Cup, and in Division Five, Hunmanby FC lost 5-1 at Goole United AFC Academy, with Shaun Thomas-Issac on target for the visitors.