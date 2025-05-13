Rio Allan becomes Scarborough Athletic's first addition of the summer

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 12:03 BST
Rio Allan has joined Boro. Graphic by Scarborough Athletic FC
Scarborough Athletic’s first addition of the summer is 21-year-old attacker Rio Allan.

Rio arrives with a wealth of non-league experience for his age, having played for Harworth Colliery, Rainworth, Hallam and Doncaster City – where his form caught the eye after netting 20 goals in just 13 appearances. That run earned him a trial at Stoke City’s U21s, training alongside the first team.

Boro manager Jono Greening has had his eye on Rio for a while and is delighted to welcome him to the squad.

Rio said: “I’ve only ever heard good things about the club – the environment, the people. As soon as the opportunity came up, I couldn’t say no. James Cadman told me loads about Scarborough and said I’d fit in well.”

Describing his playing style, he added: “I’m a direct attacking player – I like to take people on, score goals and create chances. I love the pressure in front of goal. One-on-ones, penalties – I enjoy those moments.”

