Rio Allan has joined Boro. Graphic by Scarborough Athletic FC

Scarborough Athletic’s first addition of the summer is 21-year-old attacker Rio Allan.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rio arrives with a wealth of non-league experience for his age, having played for Harworth Colliery, Rainworth, Hallam and Doncaster City – where his form caught the eye after netting 20 goals in just 13 appearances. That run earned him a trial at Stoke City’s U21s, training alongside the first team.

Boro manager Jono Greening has had his eye on Rio for a while and is delighted to welcome him to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio said: “I’ve only ever heard good things about the club – the environment, the people. As soon as the opportunity came up, I couldn’t say no. James Cadman told me loads about Scarborough and said I’d fit in well.”

Describing his playing style, he added: “I’m a direct attacking player – I like to take people on, score goals and create chances. I love the pressure in front of goal. One-on-ones, penalties – I enjoy those moments.”