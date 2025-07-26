Rio Allan scored twice for Boro in their 4-0 win at Stockton Town. Photo by Zach Forster

It was another impressive pre-season outing for Jono Greening’s side, as they won 4-0 at Stockton Town on a lovely sunny Saturday afternoon.

The margin of victory was harsh on the hosts who provided stern opposition, the game defining moments being a wonderful double save from keeper Ryan Whitley, and two fabulous goals from striker Rio Allan, writes Steve Adamson.

Lewis Maloney was again unavailable, and both Luca Colville and Alex Wiles rested knocks.

It was Stockton who started stronger. Amar Purewal blazed over and also headed wide from a Kevin Hayes cross, Hayes had a shot parried by Whitley, Glen Butterworth flashed a volley wide, and Jake Petijean fired a 25-yard free kick into the Boro wall.

Harry Green is congratulated after making it 2-0 to Boro at Stockton. Photo by Zach Forster

For Boro, a Dom Tear strike was blocked by Lewis King, with Harry Green’s follow up shot saved by keeper Nathan Harker, then Allan passed to Ste Walker, whose strong shot was tipped wide by Harker.

On 27 minutes Whitley pulled off a fantastic double save, diving to his left to tip away a fierce strike from Hayes, and recovering quickly to then fling himself to his right to save as Josh Baggs blasted the rebound towards the top left corner.

Stockton were on top, with the excellent Will Thornton winning some towering headers at the back.

A Josh Scott strike was blocked by the trialist centre-back, and Whitley dived to smother a low shot from Hayes, but Boro then scored twice in quick succession just before the interval.

Dom Tear on the ball for Boro. Photo by Zach Forster

Green teed-up Allan, wide right, and he took a touch before sublimely curling the ball into the far bottom corner, then a long throw into the area from Alex Brown on the left was headed on by the trialist to Green, who turned sharply to drill his shot inside the left hand post.

The second half was evenly contested, but Boro’s extra quality up front proved decisive.

For Stockton, a Petijean corner was headed over by Michael Sweet, who also fired over, then a free kick from Stephen Thompson was headed over by Arjun Perewal.

Midfielder Bill Marshall limped off injured before Boro went close when Alex Purver’s superb through-ball found Allan, but keeper Harker dived to save his low shot as Boro began to get on top, with Purver and Tear shining in midfield.

Rio Allan is congratulated by Kieran Weledji after making it 1-0. Photo by Zach Forster

A Purver corner was headed onto the roof of the net by Richie Bennett, but Boro added a third goal when the hard-working Tear sent a low cross from the right to Allan, who crashed a thumping 20-yarder in off the left-hand post.

Stockton’s King had a strike blocked by Tear, before Boro went 4-0 up late on, Green fizzed a ball across the goalmouth from the right, and defender Tom Coulthard diverted into his own net, robbing Allan of a hat-trick as he had been poised to tap home.

BORO - Whitley (Romero 86), Weledji (Duckworth 46), Brown (Gibson-Booth 69), Trialist C, Thornton (c), Purver, Tear, Marshall (Bennett 69), Allan, Walker, Green

REFEREE - Glen Hart

Rio Allan is congratulated by Richie Bennett after his second goal at Stockton Town. Photo by Zach Forster

GOALS - Rio Allan 39, 79, Harry Green 41, Tom Coulthard 86 (og).

GOAL ATTEMPTS - STOCKTON 14 (4 on target) BORO 8 (6 on target).

CORNERS - STOCKTON 2 BORO 3.

OFFSIDES - STOCKTON 2 BORO 4.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Rio Allan.

ATTENDANCE - 379 (c100 away).