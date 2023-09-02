News you can trust since 1882
Rising Whitby Town star Jos Storr signs dual forms with Whitley Bay

Whitby Town man Jos Storr has joined Whitley Bay on dual-registration terms.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
The Seasiders' attacker, fresh from scoring a brace against Goole in the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, will link up with the Northern League outfit while also remaining available to Nathan Haslam during the 2023/24 season, writes Liam Ryder.

As part of the deal, Whitby Town will have first choice if Storr is required to be a part of the match day squad.

On the deal, Nathan Haslam said: "Jos is first and foremost a Whitby Town player. This deal just gives us some flexibility for him and his immediate development.

"He's heading off to university in Newcastle so the deal makes sense and I know he's in very good hands with Nick Gray and Whitley Bay as a club.

"The same strategy worked for the development of Soni Fergus and Coleby Shepherd which has proven to bring these young players on to be regulars in our side."

