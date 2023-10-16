Rob Speight and Brandon Payne shine in Scalby’s 9-2 win against West Pier Reserves

Westover Wasps show off their new kit sponsored by Zak Hansen of Hansen Plastering.

Scalby started brightly and went 2-0 up thanks to early goals from Brandon Payne and Dan Virr after great work from Callum O’Keefe and Lewis McGrath respectively.Callum Randerson got the third with an effort sweetly struck into the top corner before Payne got his second to put Scalby up 4-0 at half-time.

Pier came out stronger in the second half, scoring a penalty after Brad Smith’s handball.Randerson then struck the target again to restore the four-goal lead, before Rob Speight hammered home a quick hat-trick with some great finishing and then also setting Dave Smith up for his first goal for the club.

Speight and Payne shared the Scalby man of the match award.

Westover have agreed a new kit sponsorship with Hansen Plastering, owned by Zac Hansen.

Pier’s first team had a better day, earning a 5-1 win at a below-par Westover Wasps.

The visitors started brightly and opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a great strike from the edge of the box by Ben Clarke.

The latter and Dec Richardson were causing the Wasps defence problem after problem, then around the half-hour mark Martin Cooper scored direct from a free-kick 25 yards out, as he smashed it into the bottom corner.

Just before the hour mark Richardson made it 3-0 then Wasps hit back through Chrissy Hannam after a sloppy clearance from Aaron White.

Pier boss Johnny McGough then brought Harley Thornton and veteran Paul Provins on, and the super-subs linked well as Provins scored a typically predatory goal in the six-yard box, soon followed by another effort from the veteran.

Centre-backs Cooper and James Blenkinsopp both had great games, and shared the Pier star man award, while Martyn Kelly was man of the match for Wasps as he worked tirelessly in central midfield.

Newlands eased to a comfortable 6-0 victory at home to AFC Eastfield.

Terry Day’s first-half double led the way for Newlands, rounding the Eastfield keeper on both occasions.

Tyler Smith added the third for Newlands, with George Wilson adding another as the hosts led 4-0 at the break in this morning clash, the match switched so players could watch Scarborough Athletic’s FA Cup clash against Oxford City.

Substitute Jackson Scarlett’s tap-in and a second Smith goal completed the scoring after the break.

Midfielders Wilson and Jack Hakings both impressed for Newlands.

Joe Danby and Sean Exley both hit hat-tricks as Edgehill also hit top form in their 8-0 Friday night win against their reserve team.

Kieran and Ryan Link also notched for the victors.

Newby suffered an 11-3 loss at Whitby Fishermen’s Society in the North Riding FA County Cup.