This was a great game between two sides battling the heavy winds.

Second-placed Pier took the lead thanks to a Benny Davis free-kick that was badly defended from Scalby, but the villagers soon sprang into life.

Third-from-bottom Scalby equalised with a goal from Rob Speight, after good work between the latter and Sam Foy.

The visitors were now putting a lot of pressure on the Pier defenders, and two more goals came through Speight working hard and finishing well, completing his hat-trick to make it 3-1 at the interval.

The away side should have been more goals ahead in the first half and they started well in the second period as well with Speight getting his fourth as the three points looked to be secured for Scalby.

This seemed to spark Pier into life and they gained their second thanks to an own goal then Mikey Hartnett struck and new signing Simon Rigg scored the equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

Scalby boss Steve Marsh said: “We were disappointed not to come away with three points.

“The Scalby man of the match was Rob Speight, closely followed by Callum O’Kiefe and Tommy Day.”

Pier player-boss Johnny McGough said: “We showed character to get back in the game but we didn't deserve the win.