Roscoes Bar spot on to net final spot and Trafalgar cruise to semi-final win at Newlands

Sean Exley netted for Trafalgar in their 4-0 semi-final win at Newlands

The scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Roscoes took the lead on the half-hour via a cracking long-range strike from Sam Collin into the bottom corner of the net.

Tham Dridi missed a great chance just before the break to level for Goal Sports, but the visitors levelled with around 15 minutes to go when the Roscoes keeper fumbled in a free-kick.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roscoes then won the penalty shoot-out 5-4, player-boss Mark Plumpton missing the fourth penalty for the away team.

The Roscoes man of the match was shared between Harry Harman and Craig Spooner.

Plumpton said: "We dominated the second half but just couldn't find the quality needed to win it. Josh Moon had a one on one in the last minute which he missed to win it but apart from that we didn't do enough in a terrible game.

"Our man of the match was Michael Mitchinson."

Roscoes will meet Cayton in the final as their semi-final opponents Eastfield United could not raise a team.

Trafalgar booked their place in the Senior Cup final with a 4-0 win at Newlands.

Sam Garnett fired in a double for the visitors, with Sean Exley and Sam Pickard also on target.

Trafalgar player-manager Jamie Patterson said: "Our man of the match was Sam Garnett and Josh Petre as both put in great performances. We deserved the win today."

Newlands player-boss Dan Sheader added: "Trafalgar fully deserved the win as we were just not good enough.