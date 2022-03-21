Roscoes Bar spot on to net final spot and Trafalgar cruise to semi-final win at Newlands
Roscoes Bar booked their place in the Goal Sports Trophy final with a penalty shoot-out win at home to Goal Sports on Sunday.
The scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Roscoes took the lead on the half-hour via a cracking long-range strike from Sam Collin into the bottom corner of the net.
Tham Dridi missed a great chance just before the break to level for Goal Sports, but the visitors levelled with around 15 minutes to go when the Roscoes keeper fumbled in a free-kick.
Roscoes then won the penalty shoot-out 5-4, player-boss Mark Plumpton missing the fourth penalty for the away team.
The Roscoes man of the match was shared between Harry Harman and Craig Spooner.
Plumpton said: "We dominated the second half but just couldn't find the quality needed to win it. Josh Moon had a one on one in the last minute which he missed to win it but apart from that we didn't do enough in a terrible game.
"Our man of the match was Michael Mitchinson."
Roscoes will meet Cayton in the final as their semi-final opponents Eastfield United could not raise a team.
Trafalgar booked their place in the Senior Cup final with a 4-0 win at Newlands.
Sam Garnett fired in a double for the visitors, with Sean Exley and Sam Pickard also on target.
Trafalgar player-manager Jamie Patterson said: "Our man of the match was Sam Garnett and Josh Petre as both put in great performances. We deserved the win today."
Newlands player-boss Dan Sheader added: "Trafalgar fully deserved the win as we were just not good enough.
"The only players to stand out for us were Jack Hakings in the middle of the park and Shane Hammond at the back."