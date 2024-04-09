Rosedale beat Ayton to boost Beckett Football League Division One title hopes

Rosedale boosted their title push with two wins last week.

The visitors opened the scoring through Eric Hall and led at the break, only for goals from Josh Butler, John Turnbull and Paul Allsopp to secure the win, writes Dan Lewis.

Rosedale had boosted their title push with a 5-2 home win on Wednesday against Thornton Dale.

The Rosedale scorers were James Dunn (2), Butler, Turnbull and sub David Wilkinson, with Morgan Elven hitting both Thornton goals.

The Heslerton squad prior to Saturday’s Marisa Cup victory over Division One side Bagby & Balk.

Amotherby & Swinton earned their place in the Scarborough FA District Cup final with a 6-3 home win against West Pier.

​Mathew Webster led the way for the home side with a brace of goals, with George Peirson, Oliver Towse, Nathan Cross and Sam Flinton also on target.

Pier got the scoreline back to 4-3 through a Dec Richardson double and a Will Jenkinson effort, but they then went down to nine men and Amotherby extended their lead.

Amotherby will now take on Scarborough & District Saturday League leaders Edgehill in the final at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday May 1, 7.15pm kick-off.

Pier player-boss John McGough said: “As poor as we were in the first half we also missed a penalty-kick, and with Martin Cooper and Paul Provins hitting the post it was just not our day.

"We need to have long look in mirror, simply not good enough.”

Man of the match Lewis Hunter and Josh Bown scored two goals apiece as Goal Sports earned a 5-2 home midweek success against Fishburn Park Academy in the Panasonic Cup semi-final.

Kirby Beal was also on target for the title-chasers, with Elliott Coates and Dominic Humble replying for Park.

In the Marisa Trophy first round, Heslerton earned a 3-0 penalty shoot-out win against Bagby & Balk after a 2-2 draw.

​Jack Pinder bagged both goals for the hosts, with Kyle O’Gorman and Ben Brown on target for top-flight Bagby. Heslerton then went onto win the penalty shootout by a 3-0 margin to knock the top-flight side out.

​Ryedale FC earned a 4-2 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Sam Turnbull opened the scoring on 20 minutes but Amotherby levelled nine minutes before the break through Alex Croall.

Turnbull restored the lead for Ryedale in the 54th minute, but on the hour mark Kyle Assanowicz made it 2-2.

Ryedale secured the win thanks to goals from Brody Norton-Hunter and Dan Greaves in the final 12 minutes.

Fishburn Park Academy finished their Division Two season with a hard-earned 2-1 derby win against Goldsborough.

Harry Coates and sub Reuben Mason scored for Park, with Adam Entwistle replying for Boro.